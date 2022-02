Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented eight victims of Jeffrey Epstein, has saluted Virginia Giuffre’s “stunning courage” in her case against Prince Andrew.Bloom share a statement on Tuesday (15 February) after it was announced that Giuffre and Andrew have agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by Giuffre in August 2021.“We hail Virginia’s victory today,” Bloom said. “She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage.”Bloom, who hasn’t represented Giuffre, noted she was sharing the statement “on behalf of the eight Jeffrey Epstein victims I...

