Kim Kardashian has been praised for her explanation of why she’s divorcing rapper Kanye West.The businesswoman and TV personality, 41, opened up about the breakdown of their marriage during an interview with Vogue.“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding: “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”Kardashian acknowledged that these “changes” are what led to her decision to divorce the rapper.“Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO