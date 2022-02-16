ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Your Sleep Habits Could Affect Your Relationship

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour sleep habits could be affecting your...

www.wtsp.com

SELF

Wondering How to Start Intuitive Eating? Meditation Could Help You Improve Your Relationship With Food

We’re in the second month of 2022, which means many people who made restrictive diet-centric New Year’s resolutions in January—swearing to never again let sugar pass their lips, vowing to “eat clean” and only consume single-ingredient foods, doing keto for real this time—are potentially feeling like failures for their lack of weight loss and/or “willpower.” If you’re raising your hand, find comfort in this: Evidence shows that most diets don't actually work when it comes to long-term weight loss (and can be harmful to your physical and mental health, too). But in more encouraging news, there’s an alternative—an invitation to hop off the diet treadmill, make a different kind of fresh start, and commit to something radically different: Developing a healthier relationship with food and your body through the complementary practices of intuitive eating and meditation.
FITNESS
The New Yorker

Your Personality, Explained by Your Annoying Household Habits

Your ability to make life more difficult is unmatchable. If an easy solution is available—and I mean a mind-numbingly obvious one—you decide that maybe the fix can’t be so simple and that you’d better let things marinate for a few days, at which point, yes, they’ve now become the nasty thing that you imagined, seeped in a rancid cesspool of indecision and procrastination (and, literally, rotting food). By the time you get ready to take any form of action, someone has come along and done the cleanup for you, which is what you wanted all along.
HEALTH
CNET

Does Alcohol Affect Your Sleep? What to Know

Relaxation and sleepiness are common -- and often welcomed -- side effects of alcohol. A few drinks can appear to bring relief, especially if you struggle with sleep disorders. Around 20% to 30% of people with insomnia regularly use alcohol to help them fall asleep. But don't be fooled. While consistent drinking might help you drift off faster at night, it can significantly impact your sleep cycle -- and not for the better.
LIFESTYLE
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
New York Post

The sleeping position that slashes your risk of developing dementia

Getting Alzheimer’s is a frightening prospect and something most people will do whatever they can to avoid. Eating better and taking care of your health is the first step, but also taking note of how you sleep could be beneficial. Sleeping in a certain position helps lower the risk...
MENTAL HEALTH
Cadrene Heslop

A Habit That Exercises Your Brain

Your brain is one of your most enormous and complex organs. It has 100 billion nerves. Each nerve communicates messages to your body through a trillion connections called synapses.
WKRC

Getting enough sleep could help your waistline

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – As many as half of us report gaining weight during the pandemic, which might mean we need more sleep. This study is fascinating: It found those who sleep more eat less. It leads to even more evidence that getting enough sleep could really help our waistlines.
CINCINNATI, OH
KIX 105.7

How The Weather Affects Your Health

We have a storm coming through. At the time I am writing this blog, we are at 64 degrees. According to the forecast tomorrow night, we could be down to a low of 4 degrees. 4! That is a 60 degree chance in the span of a day and a half. This rapid change in temperature can have affects on our health.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Consumer Reports says shake your salt habit

Everyone knows too much sodium is not good for you and there are healthier ways to flavor our foods!. Consumer Reports reveals what kinds of salt are better for us and which seasonings you can use instead of the real thing. Christopher Maimone is a major foodie, who shares the...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Today's aged care falls well short of how we'd like to be treated – but there is another way

Bill? Why isn’t he home from work? I have to go and look for him. He’s never late – something’s happened. My chest is getting tight and tears start on my cheeks. A friendly face comes into view, smiling warmly, facing me directly. A gentle hand reaches to me. I go with them and sit in the kitchen. Something smells good. The man at the table with the children looks like Bill – I pat him on the shoulder. He smiles. He’s home from work; that’s good. Come in the kitchen, the friendly face says. Would you like to help...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
studyfinds.org

Here’s what your workout habits say about your personality

NEW YORK — Americans who love hitting the gym and taking selfies while they work out are more likely to exercise in the morning. A survey of 2,000 adults who exercise regularly examined the time of day they prefer working out — 1,000 in the morning and 1,000 in the evening — and compared their personality traits and exercise habits.
WORKOUTS
SB Nation

Lung-Cleansing Herbs to Completely Restore The Respiratory Tract

Many of us take breathing for granted. After all, if you couldn’t breathe, you’d be dead. Your lungs give you life, oxygenate your blood so you don’t go brain-dead, and protect your body from harmful substances. Given your lungs do all this, it’s good to support them...
YOGA

