Eve and Microflite to bring UAM services to Melbourne

 5 days ago

Eve UAM, LLC ("Eve"), an Embraer S.A. ("Embraer") company, and Microflite, one of Australia's premier helicopter operators, announced at the Singapore Airshow an order of up to 40 low-noise zero-emission eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) to support the commencement of new electric...

The Associated Press

SKT and Joby Join Forces to Bring Air Taxi Service to South Korea

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, “SKT”), South Korea’s leading telecommunications company, and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY, “Joby”), a California-based company developing an all-electric, five-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically (eVTOL), today announced they will work together to introduce emissions-free aerial ridesharing services to cities and communities across South Korea.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

UniCredit brings all Italian corporate services under one roof

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is revamping its structure so that all domestic companies from small businesses to large multinationals are looked after by one division, Italy's second largest bank said on Monday. UniCredit said the aim was to give smaller businesses access to products and services developed...
BUSINESS
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-16s spotted carrying live missiles over eastern Europe: Report

A pair of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets took off from Aviano Air Base in Italy on Saturday and were spotted carrying what is believed to be armed air-to-air missiles as they flew over eastern Europe. The Aviationist first reported on the likely-armed flight, after aviation photographer Claudio Tramontin took...
MILITARY
#Australia#Uam#Llc#Embraer S A#Urban Air Mobility
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
