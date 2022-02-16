Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Although US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

LiveOne

The Trade: LiveOne, Inc. LVO CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.94. To acquire these shares, it cost $23.45 thousand.

LVO CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.94. To acquire these shares, it cost $23.45 thousand. What’s Happening: LiveOne recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $32.90 million.

LiveOne recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $32.90 million. What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.

Rise Gold

The Trade : Rise Gold Corp. RYES Director John Proust acquired a total of 3,875 shares at an average price of $0.61. The insider spent around $2.37 thousand to buy those shares.

: RYES Director John Proust acquired a total of 3,875 shares at an average price of $0.61. The insider spent around $2.37 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Rise Gold recently reported Water Supply Assessment approval for Idaho-Maryland Mine Project.

: Rise Gold recently reported Water Supply Assessment approval for Idaho-Maryland Mine Project. What Rise Gold Does: Rise Gold Corp is a mineral exploration stage mining company and its primary asset is a major past producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property near Grass Valley, California, United States.

Lument Finance Trust

The Trade : Lument Finance Trust, Inc. LFT Director Walter Keenan acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.06. To acquire these shares, it cost around $153 thousand.

: LFT Director Walter Keenan acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.06. To acquire these shares, it cost around $153 thousand. What’s Happening : Lument Finance Trust recently reported expiration of transferable rights offering.

: Lument Finance Trust recently reported expiration of transferable rights offering. What Lument Finance Trust Does: Lument Finance Trust Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in investment, financing, and management of a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments.

Vista Gold

The Trade : Vista Gold Corp. VGZ 10% owner Palmedo Peter acquired a total of 1,300,000 shares at an average price of $1.10. The insider spent $1.43 million to buy those shares.

: VGZ 10% owner Palmedo Peter acquired a total of 1,300,000 shares at an average price of $1.10. The insider spent $1.43 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s shares gained around 17% over the past month.

: The company’s shares gained around 17% over the past month. What Vista Gold Does: Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects.

OPKO Health