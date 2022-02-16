10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Needham raised Airbnb, Inc. ABNB price target from $210 to $220. Airbnb shares rose 3.1% to $185.70 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Masimo Corporation MASI from $330 to $200. Masimo shares fell 6.1% to $215.00 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised Alcoa Corporation AA price target from $78 to $88. Alcoa shares rose 0.4% to $74.30 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ALGS price target from $15 to $10. Aligos Therapeutics shares rose 6.5% to close at $2.64 on Tuesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group reduced Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW price target from $39 to $32. Wolverine World Wide shares rose 4.2% to close at $26.99 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR from $62 to $65. Restaurant Brands International shares rose 0.5% to $59.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan reduced the price target for Ecolab Inc. ECL from $230 to $191. Ecolab shares fell 0.4% to $182.44 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Toast, Inc. TOST from $48 to $33. Toast shares fell 16.1% to $23.59 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW from $50 to $35. Clearwater Paper shares rose 3.4% to close at $33.17 on Tuesday.
- Keybanc boosted Huntsman Corporation HUN price target from $41 to $48. Huntsman shares fell 0.9% to $39.29 in pre-market trading.
