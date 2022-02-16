ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

  • Needham raised Airbnb, Inc. ABNB price target from $210 to $220. Airbnb shares rose 3.1% to $185.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Masimo Corporation MASI from $330 to $200. Masimo shares fell 6.1% to $215.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Alcoa Corporation AA price target from $78 to $88. Alcoa shares rose 0.4% to $74.30 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ALGS price target from $15 to $10. Aligos Therapeutics shares rose 6.5% to close at $2.64 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group reduced Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW price target from $39 to $32. Wolverine World Wide shares rose 4.2% to close at $26.99 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR from $62 to $65. Restaurant Brands International shares rose 0.5% to $59.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan reduced the price target for Ecolab Inc. ECL from $230 to $191. Ecolab shares fell 0.4% to $182.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Toast, Inc. TOST from $48 to $33. Toast shares fell 16.1% to $23.59 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW from $50 to $35. Clearwater Paper shares rose 3.4% to close at $33.17 on Tuesday.
  • Keybanc boosted Huntsman Corporation HUN price target from $41 to $48. Huntsman shares fell 0.9% to $39.29 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsman Corporation#Masimo Corporation#Airbnb Inc#Abnb#Masi#Alcoa Corporation Aa#Svb Leerink#Algs#Telsey Advisory Group#Stephens Co#Qsr#Ecolab Inc#Ecl#Toast Inc#Tost#Rbc Capital
Benzinga

Virginia Senate Approves Bill, Rec Weed Sales Could Begin In September Via Current Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

Adults in Virginia will be able to legally buy cannabis starting on Sept. 15 if a 451-page bill passed by the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon becomes law. Though its path remains uncertain in the House of Delegates, where the GOP-controlled committees have so far avoided taking up the issue, the bill would launch recreational marijuana sales early by letting current medical cannabis and hemp businesses enter the adult-use market.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Is The Most Expensive Housing Market In The US?

A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Ford Reportedly Plans To Separate Its EV Business: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley acknowledged on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that running an ICE business and a EV business are not the same. The Ford CEO did not explicitly mention a separation or spin-off, but reports suggest that the company could be toying with those options.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy