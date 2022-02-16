ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC's Final Trades: Advanced Micro Devices, Walt Disney, Boeing And More

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

JP Morgan Private Bank’s Anastasia Amoroso said she was looking at the software side of tech stocks, where margins are high and offer secular growth. A lot of stocks in the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM are reasonably priced, Amoroso added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF is “a great stock going forward,” as they supply the auto companies and have “tremendous pricing power.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Boeing Co BA as his pick.

