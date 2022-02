CNBC's Final Trades: Advanced Micro Devices, Walt Disney, Boeing And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

JP Morgan Private Bank’s Anastasia Amoroso said she was looking at the software side of tech stocks, where margins are high and offer secular growth. A lot of stocks in the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM are reasonably priced, Amoroso added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF is “a great stock going forward,” as they supply the auto companies and have “tremendous pricing power.”

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Boeing Co BA as his pick.

If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...

If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!

For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!