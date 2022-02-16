ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technimount EMS introduces new mounting system

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 3 minutes, 15 seconds. Technimount EMS (“Technimount”), an affiliate company of Technimount System and leading provider of mounting solutions for medical devices, is proud to introduce the Xtension ProTM Assistant – LP, a unique and innovative mounting system to secure multiple medical devices during air critical care...

