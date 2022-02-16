ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Backed by $100M, Star Therapeutics sets out to find constellations of rare disease

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare disease offers plenty of drug research opportunities simply because there are so many diseases yet so few medicines. For the more than 7,000 rare diseases that have been identified, there are only about 650 FDA-approved therapies. Star Therapeutics aims to treat as many of these disorders as possible, conditions that...

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Function and therapeutic value of astrocytes in neurological diseases

Astrocytes are abundant glial cells in the central nervous system (CNS) that perform diverse functions in health and disease. Astrocyte dysfunction is found in numerous diseases, including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, Huntington disease and neuropsychiatric disorders. Astrocytes regulate glutamate and ion homeostasis, cholesterol and sphingolipid metabolism and respond to environmental factors, all of which have been implicated in neurological diseases. Astrocytes also exhibit significant heterogeneity, driven by developmental programmes and stimulus-specific cellular responses controlled by CNS location, cell"“cell interactions and other mechanisms. In this Review, we highlight general mechanisms of astrocyte regulation and their potential as therapeutic targets, including drugs that alter astrocyte metabolism, and therapies that target transporters and receptors on astrocytes. Emerging ideas, such as engineered probiotics and glia-to-neuron conversion therapies, are also discussed. We further propose a concise nomenclature for astrocyte subsets that we use to highlight the roles of astrocytes and specific subsets in neurological diseases.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Solving the puzzle of rare diseases through international collaboration

Shortening the diagnostic journey and providing effective treatments are key to a longer and healthier life for patients. These are just a few of the major milestones in rare disease research spearheaded by the International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC), a joint initiative by the European Commission and the US National Institutes of Health launched in 2011. As the largest consortium in rare diseases research in the world today, with close to 60 organizations, the IRDiRC has taken international rare disease collaboration to new heights.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Star Therapeutics Starts a Family with Electra

Star Therapeutics has exited stealth mode and announced a spin-off company, Electra Therapeutics. Electra received $84 million in Series B financing, co-led by Westlake Village BioPartners and OrbiMed and is unveiling its novel signal regulatory protein (SIRP)-targeted therapies for immunological diseases and cancer. Signal regulatory proteins (SIRP) are part of...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constellations#Star Therapeutics#Enjaymo#True North Therapeutics
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
BBC

Northampton parents' plea over toddler with rare disease

The parents of a toddler with a rare disorder who was not expected to reach her first birthday want to raise £15,000 to make their home safer. Eleni Shaw, of Wootton, Northampton, was diagnosed as a baby with an incurable condition that causes seizures and severe development delays. Parents...
RELATIONSHIPS
biospace.com

The Unique Therapeutic Possibilities Posed by Rare Human Genes

In biopharma, we often frame our genetics as a Goliathan adversary that must be compromised with or circumvented rather than overcome. We focus on using our genes the same way our body does: as a source of information concerning how our system operates and as a means of identifying and predicting the potential one has to develop certain conditions or diseases.
SCIENCE
Kankakee Daily Journal

CSL light display honors Rare Disease Month

BRADLEY — The green, purple, pink and blue lights on display along the front of the CSL Behring plant in Bourbonnais Township are not only about beautifying the area. The colorful light display is also being used to highlight the fact that February is Rare Disease Month, which culminates on Feb. 28 with Rare Disease Day.
BRADLEY, IL
NebraskaTV

Inspired By book series helps families discuss Rare Diseases

The latest book in the Inspired By series is being launched ahead of Rare Disease Day, which is observed each year on the last day of February to raise awareness and generate change for the 400 million people worldwide living with a rare disease. Created by the community for the community, the Inspired By series is a collection of children’s stories developed by Alexion in collaboration with real patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to help families with young children talk about rare diseases in an approachable and age-appropriate way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
wdhn.com

AL teen battling rare disease gets life-changing treatment

LIMESTONE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Limestone County teenager with a rare progressive neuromuscular disease is getting treatment for the first time in his life thanks to an important scientific advancement, a newly FDA-approved drug. Athens teenager Logan Byrd has been living with spinal muscular atrophy his entire life and...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
technologynetworks.com

Study Fails To Find Therapeutic Effects for LSD Microdoses

Proponents of LSD “microdosing” -- taking small amounts of the drug at regular intervals -- claim it can improve mood and cognitive function. But new research by the University of Chicago has not found evidence to support those claims. Harriet de Wit, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy