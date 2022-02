SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With omicron COVID cases dropping rapidly in the Bay Area, shoppers and diners appeared to be roaring back to small businesses on this Valentine’s Day weekend. Huge crowds were seen in many parts of San Francisco on Saturday evening. Some small businesses owners said looking at the early preliminary weekend numbers, they were very optimistic. “It feels like the pandemic is over. It feels like people are back,” said Khalil Shaw, who was among the hundreds of people gathered enjoying the warm weather in San Francisco’s Dolores Park. From the East Bay to the South Bay, many...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO