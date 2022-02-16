ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Concerns Keeping Large Investors Away From Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) - Evercore ISI

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated an Outperform rating and $350.00...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 5.14% to $224.91 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.00% to 35,091.13 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.58% to 14,015.67. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $159.42 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.52% to $221.00 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.53% to 14,139.76 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.22% to 34,988.84. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $163.33 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Meta Platforms (FB) Made History In An Unexpected Way

In September 2021, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) joined the 1 Trillion Dollar market capitalization club of U.S.-listed companies. Together with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), it was on the Olymp of the largest companies by market cap. At this time, the price per share was...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?

previously known as Facebook, has had a horrible start to February. Since reporting Q4 earnings on the second day of the month that surprised investors in a bad way, their shares have collapsed as much as 30% in just a few sessions. To be sure, this is a brutal fall from grace for one of the FAANG group of stocks that was trading at all time highs as recently as September. The drop is made all the more painful for investors in light of how some of the other components of that famous acronym have performed in recent weeks.
STOCKS
Forbes

What Is The Nearest Technical Support For Meta (NASDAQ: FB)

I use a branch of technical analysis known as the Elliott Wave Principle, which says, in simple words, that a bull cycle is made up of 5 waves. Once the 5 waves are finished, we should get a correction that comes down in 3 waves. The following post discusses in great detail the price graphs of Meta Platforms (Facebook).
MARKETS
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MMAT) securities between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Meta investors have until March 4, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

