3 Concerns Keeping Large Investors Away From Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) - Evercore ISI

previously known as Facebook, has had a horrible start to February. Since reporting Q4 earnings on the second day of the month that surprised investors in a bad way, their shares have collapsed as much as 30% in just a few sessions. To be sure, this is a brutal fall from grace for one of the FAANG group of stocks that was trading at all time highs as recently as September. The drop is made all the more painful for investors in light of how some of the other components of that famous acronym have performed in recent weeks.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO