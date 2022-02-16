Avoid the risks of having multiple buy now, pay later loans

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: Klarna aims to swipe more market share, the battle over Sarah Bloom Raskin, and results from the Crypto Bowl. Russia’s on the brink of getting cut off from the world financial system, and Kremlin functionaries are fighting over whether to allow crypto. It’s a reassuring indicator that even authoritarian governments can be indecisive and bureaucratic. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is edging ever closer to a semblance of a strategy for regulating digital assets. No wonder we’ve seen a flurry of announcements promising self-regulation. In other news, Halsey Minor’s back and he’s got an NFT to sell you.
