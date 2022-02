In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars are running out of time when it comes to making a decision on both Joe Pavelski and John Klingberg. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers head out on a difficult road trip against the Eastern Conference’s three best teams. How they play will dictate what they do at the trade deadline. The Detroit Red Wings could make a surprising move while the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild have backed off of their quests to find a goaltender before the trade deadline.

