Jessie Bates was Bengals’ highest graded player during playoff run

Hey all! I wanted to see what everyone is thinking about the future of this team next year and beyond. For me, I think it is even brighter than I had thought going into the super bowl. Starting with Joe Burrow, I think in his first full year we saw him ascend into a top 5 QB and the 2nd best in the AFC behind Mahomes. For him to put up the stats he did this year and to advance to the super bowl with this offensive line shows me that he’s that good and he still shows clear areas that he’d be expected to improve in. Those being, for example, reading blitzes, adjusting protections, getting the ball out to avoid sacks, etc. Joe Mixon is also 25 years old and is locked up through 2024. He’s a top 10 back and should be able to keep that lvl for at least through the contract. Higgins, Boyd, Chase are also locked up for at least 2 more years with two of those being a rookie or a second year. The WR corps is already top 5 and they’ll ascend even further next year which should be terrifying for the league at large.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO