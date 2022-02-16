ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jessie Bates was Bengals’ highest graded player during playoff run

By John Sheeran
Cincy Jungle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely needed him, Jessie Bates III played up to his potential. The fourth-year free safety had one of his best games in Cincinnati’s Super Bowl defeat against the Los Angeles Rams. Bates was targeted three times, allowing 13 yards on one reception and coming away with an...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
FOX Sports

Bengals' three-step plan for returning to Super Bowl

Give Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor credit. Few NFL observers expected his team to be playing in Super Bowl LVI after finishing 2-14 in Taylor’s first season as head coach in 2019 and 6-25-1 overall in his first two years with the team. But Cincinnati played tough in the big game last Sunday, making the Los Angeles Rams earn a 23-20 victory.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Why the Bengals should sign James Daniels

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals had a backup right tackle, Isaiah Prince, in for the Super Bowl, the weakest link was still right guard, just as it had been all season. Our John Sheeran has a solution: James Daniels, a 327 pound guard for the Chicago Bears hitting free agency. Daniels, still just 24-years-old, has demonstrated the athleticism he put on display in college at Iowa. But the Bears have many holes on their roster and may try to replace Daniels in the Draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Super Bowl Lvi#Pro Football Focus#Patcareysports#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
FanSided

WEEI has wild take on Patriots trading Mac Jones for star QB

Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
NFL
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Fan Emotion Recap of 2021 Season

What a great season! Just a fun year all around that had just about everything and enjoyed sharing it with everyone. There has been some great discussion by our most trusted posters regarding the roster strategy moving forward now that the season has been over. I figured to maybe give a somewhat lighthearted rundown of what we may have been feeling throughout the year, week by week, in as few words as possible.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Terron Armstead, Come On Down!

Hey, Terron. Your Saints don’t have any cap space, or a quarterback. Come sign with the Bengals and play for a contender and protect an elite quarterback again. Bengals have this guy named Jonah Williams at Left Tackle…maybe he stays there and you play Right Tackle, maybe you play Left Tackle and Jonah moves to Right, or maybe he moves inside to Guard.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Right tackle draft prospect?

Darian Kinnard of Kentucky. We probably could get him at 31, he would be a steal at 63. Has the size, the long arms, the quickness, the mean streak you like to see. Technique needs polishing a bit on pass protection, so wouldn't target him unless we resign Reiff. Comments?
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Thoughts about the Bengals 2022 and beyond

Hey all! I wanted to see what everyone is thinking about the future of this team next year and beyond. For me, I think it is even brighter than I had thought going into the super bowl. Starting with Joe Burrow, I think in his first full year we saw him ascend into a top 5 QB and the 2nd best in the AFC behind Mahomes. For him to put up the stats he did this year and to advance to the super bowl with this offensive line shows me that he’s that good and he still shows clear areas that he’d be expected to improve in. Those being, for example, reading blitzes, adjusting protections, getting the ball out to avoid sacks, etc. Joe Mixon is also 25 years old and is locked up through 2024. He’s a top 10 back and should be able to keep that lvl for at least through the contract. Higgins, Boyd, Chase are also locked up for at least 2 more years with two of those being a rookie or a second year. The WR corps is already top 5 and they’ll ascend even further next year which should be terrifying for the league at large.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

A look at OL in PPF top 200 Free agents.

The follow is a list of the 41 offensive lineman listed in PFF top 200 free agent plus 5 other FA that I think could be worth signing. The information on list will consist of PFF FA ranking, Name, Primary Position, 2021 team, Age, 2021 PFF score with Spotrac’s number of snaps, 2020 PFF grade with spotrac’s. snaps, 2019 PFF grade with snaps, Spotrac predicted average salary per year if avaiilable and PFF predicted years and average salary. I will list them in descending order of estimated average salary.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Why the Bengals should sign Terron Armstead

In case you’re not on Twitter, one of the best Bengals analysts, Mike Santagata (@bengals_sans) temporarily converted his account into a Terron Armstead fan account. This is because he thinks the 6’5”, 304 pound tackle for the New Orleans Saints would fit perfectly on Cincinnati’s line.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

C.J. Uzomah praises Bengals trainer for getting him to the Super Bowl

C.J. Uzomah went to Twitter to talk about the Cincinnati Bengals’ Director of Rehabilitation and Performance, Nick Cosgray. “My guy got me back from my Achilles injury to have the best season of my career.”. Uzomah was sidelined for 14 games last season with an Achilles injury, and missed...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy