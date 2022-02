Dark Souls: Nightfall is Dark Souls but not as you know it. For a start, the total conversion mod's new two hour-long demo kicks off in Demon Ruins, not Undead Asylum. It begins deep within the bowels of the crumbling runic complex, not as you emerge from Quelaag's Domain. You ascend towards the Chaos Witch's lair, and not downward towards Ceaseless Discharge and its rivers of molten lava. When you do eventually climb to the apex of the spider queen's cocooned boss battleground, you wind up in Darkroot Garden which, to your mind, has no business being here. And your head is spinning.

