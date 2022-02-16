ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

How to Photograph the Full Snow Moon With a Phone

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Photographers have told Newsweek how to capture amazing images of February's full moon, even if you only have an iPhone or Android smartphone on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

Astro Bob: Full Snow Moon puts on a 2-night show

DULUTH — If the Snow Moon is any indication of what to expect weather-wise this month then it's dead-on accurate. Snow is in the forecast for Tuesday night, Feb. 15, with no hope of seeing the full moon. Fortunately for me and others battling clouds, there will be two nights of full-moon-watching this month — Tuesday and Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
WOWK 13 News

Full Snow Moon on Wednesday

(WOWK) — The full moon officially takes place in February at 11:56 a.m. when the moon is below the horizon. Sky gazers in the WOWK-TV viewing area have a chance to see the full moon once it comes up over the horizon after 6:08 p.m. Wednesday. Skies should be partly cloudy so many people should […]
ASTRONOMY
News 12

Look up! A full 'Snow Moon' will be visible tonight

A full, bright 'Snow Moon' will reach its peak and be visible in the tri-state area tonight. February 16 - Full Moon. The Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be will be fully illuminated. This phase occurs at 16:59 UTC. This full moon was known by early Native American tribes as the Snow Moon because the heaviest snows usually fell during this time of the year. Since hunting is difficult, this moon has also been known by some tribes as the Hunger Moon, since the harsh weather made hunting difficult.
ASTRONOMY
FOX59

How to view the Snow Moon on Feb. 16

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tips for when and how to see the Snow Moon For many, the night sky is a source of deep fascination. Peering out into infinity and beyond, you can watch a never-ending ballet of stars and spheres. February has an abundance of celestial events, ranging from meteor showers […]
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Moon#Full Moon#The Photographer#Lafayette Photography#Iphone#Iso
Telegraph

Snow Moon 2022: when it peaks in the UK and other full moon dates

The next full moon of the year is the Snow Moon, which will grace our skies at 4.56pm on February 16. The Snow Moon is named after the cold white stuff because historically it's always been the snowiest month in America. It's also traditionally referred to as the Hunger Moon, because hunting was very difficult in snowy conditions.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Snow Moon: How to Watch Out For February's Bright Full Moon

Because February is such a short month, every astronomical milestone is significant. So be sure to check out the Snow Moon, even if it's freezing outdoors. The Snow Moon, Storm Moon, Bony Moon, or Hunger Moon are various terms used to describe the terrible weather and food shortages that Native Americans have historically suffered during this month.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
WATE

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Full Snow Moon takes place this week!

Welcome to the 116th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky. Tonight at 8 PM you will be able to see the nearly Full Moon near the bright stars Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope). Look high in the sky and to the East to see this (Sky & Telescope).
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
801K+
Followers
83K+
Post
755M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy