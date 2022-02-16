ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Win or Lose, Éric Zemmour is the Future of the French Right | Opinion

By Angélique Talmor
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Since announcing his run, Zemmour has aimed for an unprecedented union of the different right-wing elements in...

The Independent

Donald Trump personally offered encouragement to Eric Zemmour, claims far-right French leader’s campaign

A campaign official for French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has claimed the far-right contender received a personal call of encouragement from none other than Donald Trump.Speaking on France 2 television, campaign vice-chairman Guillaume Peltier said the two men spoke for some 40 minutes on Monday evening, with the former American president offering Mr Zemmour moral support.Saying that the Zemmour campaign had reached out to Mr Trump’s office on its own initiative, Mr Peltier claimed: “Donald Trump told Eric Zemmour not to give in, hold firm, stay courageous” – and assured him that tenacity is what ultimately wins a presidential campaign.Follow...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillaume Peltier
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Gilbert Collard
Person
Éric Zemmour
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Laurent Wauquiez
US News and World Report

An Assault Drives One Conservative Voter to Back France's Far-Right Zemmour

PARIS (Reuters) - Emmanuel Picot says he and two friends were beaten up one summer night in 2019 near the river Seine in central Paris by men of apparent African origin - an unprovoked attack that has hardened his political views, driving him further to the right. The engineering student,...
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Durango Herald

Far-right French candidate makes taboo term his mantra

PARIS (AP) - Two words, taboo for many in France because they evoke a conspiracy theory embraced by white supremacists, have been haunting the French presidential campaign. “Great replacement” rolls off the tongue of presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, an outsider with views to the right of the far-right who has made the term the underpinning of his campaign. But when mainstream conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse pronounced them at her first major rally last weekend, politicians and pundits screamed foul, saying she had crossed a red line.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
France
Presidential Election
World
Politics
Elections
Foreign Policy

The French Left Can’t Find the Right Path

PARIS—With presidential elections fast approaching, France’s left is again in tatters. Half a dozen competing candidates—totaling little more than one-quarter of the vote, according to the latest surveys—are currently vying for the same, shrinking electorate. With none of the left-wing candidates polling at more than 10 percent, their chances of reaching the two-person runoff in April’s presidential vote are dismal.
POLITICS
