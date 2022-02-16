Review: Jazz pianist O'Connell offers fine instrumental take on iconic civil rights song

A CHANGE IS GONNA COME

Bill O’Connell. Savant Records.

Upon seeing the title to this disc, I was immediately drawn to the possibilities of how master jazz pianist, composer-arranger and Grammy nominee Bill O’Connell would offer us an all-instrumental take on one of my favorite civil rights songs of the 1960s, “A Change is Gonna Come,” made famous by one of my all-time favorite singers, the late Sam Cooke.

His rendition doesn’t disappoint.

There’s only a once-through on the actual melody with O’Connell on keyboards.

The appeal, though, is the musical interaction he has with special guest saxophonist Craig Handy with their alternating solos. There’s a jazzy vibe that fresh and respectful of the original, and intriguing without being overdone. There’s a subtle beauty to their treatment of this song, as there is on other numbers throughout the disc.

Joining O’Connell and Handy are Steve Jordan on drums, Lincoln Goines on acoustic and electric bass, and Pedrito Martinez on percussion.

The disc opens with O’Connell becoming the latest jazz superstar to cover John Coltrane’s 1958 song, “Moment’s Notice,” and includes mostly original material except for Cooke’s iconic 1964 hit, which seems as politically relevant today as it did nearly six decades ago because of the nation’s divisiveness, turmoil, and instability.

But this 10-song collection is also a nice departure for O’Connell, who is perhaps best known for the Latin jazz he’s performed since beginning his tenure as Mongo Santamaria’s Latin jazz band in 1977. His talent as a composer and arranger shines through.

On this disc, O’Connell does more traditional, straight-ahead jazz with his combo, wavering between fun, bouncy tempos and slower, romantic ones. The set includes an O’Connell song called “Sun for Sonny,” a tribute to sax great Sonny Rollins, who at one time had employed O’Connell and others on this disc.

There’s a pleasurable sound throughout, not too overpowering and certainly not at all lame. It’s a recording to relax, chill out, and enjoy, with solos that find the right groove and make you think.