ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Large companies reverting to more normal operations as COVID wanes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNCre_0eG0HIRB00

For the first time in two years for many people, the American workplace is transforming into something that resembles pre-pandemic days.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman dead, agencies locating more people in Port Mansfield boating accident

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for people injured in a boating accident near Port Mansfield. The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife are responding to the incident north of Port Mansfield. Officials say a boating accident took place in the area and they are attempting to locate people from […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pandemic#American
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APH Hospitalization Report: 105 hospitalized from COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Public Health Department’s Hospitalization report, 105 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 Friday, with 45 of those in the ICU and 29 on ventilators. The Amarillo Public Health Department reported that out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly 74.3% were unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy