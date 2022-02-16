ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK inflation rises at fastest rate in almost 30 years

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Inflation in the United Kingdom has risen at the fastest rate in almost 30 years as increased costs for energy, housing...

Related
The Guardian

Fastest rent rise in five years adds to concerns over UK cost of living crisis

Private rents in the UK are rising at the fastest rate in five years, ratcheting up the cost of living burden on millions of households. The average cost of renting for UK tenants rose by 2% in 2021 – the largest annual increase since 2017, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Soaring rental prices, coupled with inflation hitting 5.5% in January, will pile further pressure on the government to increase support for vulnerable families.
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
UPI News

Journalists' club in China 'dismayed' by Olympics reporting environment

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A journalist's club based in China said Monday it was "dismayed" the reporting environment for foreign journalists at the Winter Olympic Games did not live up to expected standards. "The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China is dismayed that the conditions for independent reporting in China continue...
The Independent

Voices: Is it the right time to be ending Covid restrictions? Nobody knows – least of all Boris Johnson

It is unfortunate that Boris Johnson’s plan to declare the end of Covid should have coincided with Her Majesty The Queen, aged 95, testing positive for the disease.Is Johnson declaring a premature end to this deadly pandemic to appease his unhinged backbenchers, a great number of whom would, given the choice, have never actually declared the beginning of it?Is his decision to end restrictions a month early a desperate ploy to find a way through to the end of the Downing Street party saga, without it proving terminal to him?Or is it, actually, the right time to be doing it?...
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
