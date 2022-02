After many ups and downs, there is another wrinkle in the Canadian trucker protests. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is invoking emergency powers. After days of occupying the capital of Ottawa, the “Freedom Convoy” has caused a lot of noise. With stories popping up in the media and more about the supposed movement. During this, there have been all kinds of funds sent in. From sites like GoFundMe and GiveSendGo, supporters have sent money and messages. However, the government has largely cut off those funds.

PROTESTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO