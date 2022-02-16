ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles County catching car thieves from across the river

By Kevin Killeen
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

ST. CHARLES, MO (KMOX) - Car thieves beware, St. Charles County says it's catching quite a few from elsewhere who cross over the bridge expecting easy pickings in the affluent county.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann says 70% of the people in the County Jail for car theft or car break-ins are from outside the county. Ehlmann tells KMOX it's a problem that hits home for many, especially those living near the interstate.

"My son had his computer stolen out of his car, one night, when he left the doors unlocked. They didn't steal the car. Parked in my driveway. Very low crime area."

Ehlmann says the auto theft task force continues to make arrests, usually of suspects from east of the Missouri River.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Spider45
5d ago

Why would you leave a computer, or anything else of value, left in an unlocked car? There are so many people in my neighborhood that have their garages packed with "stuff" and park in their driveways. My garage is for my car!

Reply
2
 

NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
