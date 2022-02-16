St. Charles County catching car thieves from across the river

ST. CHARLES, MO (KMOX) - Car thieves beware, St. Charles County says it's catching quite a few from elsewhere who cross over the bridge expecting easy pickings in the affluent county.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann says 70% of the people in the County Jail for car theft or car break-ins are from outside the county. Ehlmann tells KMOX it's a problem that hits home for many, especially those living near the interstate.

"My son had his computer stolen out of his car, one night, when he left the doors unlocked. They didn't steal the car. Parked in my driveway. Very low crime area."

Ehlmann says the auto theft task force continues to make arrests, usually of suspects from east of the Missouri River.

