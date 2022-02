Weber Shandwick appointed Corbin Hsieh (pictured above) as managing director in China. He has been China general manager since 2021 after serving as chief growth officer and executive vice president for nearly two years. He will continue to report to Tyler Kim, APAC CEO. Hsieh began his career in Weber Shandwick’s Taiwan office in 2004 before relocating to Beijing. He left the agency for roles at several other companies before returning to Weber Shandwick in an integrated marketing role in Shanghai. His expertise spans beauty, fashion, luxury, lifestyle and sports marketing.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO