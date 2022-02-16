ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new Mazda2 Hybrid is on sale now, priced from £20,300

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe supermini has been built in collaboration with Toyota. The new Mazda2 Hybrid has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £20,300, ahead of deliveries beginning in May. The electrified supermini is the result of a collaboration with fellow Japanese car maker Toyota, and bears many similarities with the Yaris...

www.shropshirestar.com

Related
insideevs.com

UK: Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS On Sale Now With Prices Starting At £52k

Skoda’s new high-performance electric coupe-SUV, the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS, will go on sale this week with prices starting at just under £52,000. Featuring the same 82 kWh battery pack as the existing Enyaq ‘80’ model, but offering 295 bhp, the Enyaq Coupe is the first vRS model to go fully electric.
CarBuzz.com

Fiat 500X Goes Green With New Hybrid Powertrain

In a bid to clean up the streets of Europe, Fiat has decided to introduce the 500X Hybrid model to its lineup alongside a hybrid version of the compact Tipo sedan as new flagship offerings. In doing so, it can claim that its entire catalog boasts electrification options as it joins the 500 and Panda Hybrid, and fully electric 500. The two new models source electric power from a belt starter generator 48-volt mild-hybrid motor.
motor1.com

Yaris-derived Mazda2 Hybrid starts at just over £20k

The new Toyota Yaris-derived Mazda2 Hybrid is now available to order with prices starting at just over £20,000. Going on sale alongside the conventional Mazda2, the Hybrid shares much with the Toyota Yaris, including the powertrain, architecture and even the styling – both inside and out. Toyota is...
Shropshire Star

Fiat’s full range is now electrified with the introduction of 500X and Tipo hybrids

Italian manufacturer has been expanding its range with eco-friendly models. Fiat has introduced hybrid versions of the Tipo and 500X, meaning every model in its range is now available with an electrified powertrain. Both vehicles are what is commonly referred to as a ‘mild hybrid’, using a 48-volt motor that...
