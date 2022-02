SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is aiming to succeed with his next-generation rocket Starship, which has moved from the drawing board into a series of towering prototypes at the company's facility in Texas. "With Starship, we're aiming for full and rapid reusability," Musk said on Thursday. Starship is the massive, next-generation rocket SpaceX is developing to launch cargo and people on missions to the moon and Mars. The rocket is designed to launch on a Super Heavy booster, with both powered by the new class of Raptor engines that SpaceX is developing.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO