Avoid the risks of having multiple buy now, pay later loans

Some buy now, pay later firms have agreed to change terms in their customer contracts to make them fairer and easier to understand.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was concerned there was a potential risk of harm to consumers as a result of the way some firms’ terms had been drafted.The four firms involved, Clearpay, Klarna Laybuy and Openpay, have fully co-operated, the regulator said.In addition, Clearpay, Laybuy, and Openpay have agreed to voluntarily refund customers who have been charged late payment fees in specific circumstances, it added.Even though the type of buy now, pay later agreements offered...
Comments / 0