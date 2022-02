Want to know why professional makeup often looks so effortless and natural? It's because makeup artists are masters of light and color. When they look at a face, they are able to play into the dimension of how light reflects off the high points versus low points. They don't see one skin tone: They see several across the face, and so they enhance each area with a hue to match. The end result is skin that looks like skin—not a blanketed wash of one-note foundation.

