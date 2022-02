The company was co-founded by former Rookout CEO and co-founder Or Weis and former Facebook and Microsoft engineer Asaf Cohen. “With Rookout, I ended up rebuilding access control five times,” Weis told me. “That’s probably four times — if not five times — too much. And when I talked to Asaf about it, we both quickly reminisced about so many times we built this from scratch. […] This is a constant problem that annoys all developers and we just want to get rid of it.”

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO