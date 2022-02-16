ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Athenium Analytics Uses Its Scientific Expertise To Assess The Risk Of Severe Weather And Structural Damage From Climates

By Dhanali S
 5 days ago

Athenium Analytics provides risk intelligence and SaaS solutions that help businesses detect, measure, and reduce risk. They assist insurers in making more informed, timely decisions. Using predictive analytics and actionable insights, they provide industry-leading insurance software that enables carriers to drive quality, improve performance, and write smarter business. Athenium...

Forbes

Security Analytics Tools Need Structured Data

Richard Towle is CEO at CyberQ Technologies Inc. "How come my security analytics tools don't work?" I have been practicing cybersecurity for more than a few years now, and over that time, I have learned quite a bit about how to be as efficient as possible and make the biggest impact in the fastest and easiest way possible.
Nature.com

Assessing systemic risk in financial markets using dynamic topic networks

Systemic risk in financial markets refers to the breakdown of a financial system due to global events, catastrophes, or extreme incidents, leading to huge financial instability and losses. This study proposes a dynamic topic network (DTN) approach that combines topic modelling and network analysis to assess systemic risk in financial markets. We make use of Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) to semantically analyse news articles, and the extracted topics then serve as input to construct topic similarity networks over time. Our results indicate how connected the topics are so that we can correlate any abnormal behaviours with volatility in the financial markets. With the 2015"“2016 stock market selloff and COVID-19 as use cases, our results also suggest that the proposed DTN approach can provide an indication of (a) abnormal movement in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and (b) when the market would gradually begin to recover from such an event. From a practical risk management point of view, this analysis can be carried out on a daily basis when new data come in so that we can make use of the calculated metrics to predict real-time systemic risk in financial markets.
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
