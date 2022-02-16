ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meter Ethereum Hackathon underway to find talent until April 11

CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore, Feb. 16, 2022 — Meter.io has launched its inaugural Ethereum Hackathon aiming to onboard the next generation’s talent into the Meter ecosystem. Those interested can still participate in the eight-week event in four categories. The hackathon began Feb. 14, 2022, with a prize pool of $100,000....

