TRENDING NOW: Dog and sleeping baby, dog and cat watch TV, dog loves the cold, firefall

California State

Waterloo Journal

Mom thought her daughter with autism was in deep thought, turns out she was having seizures

A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
HEALTH
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Seven-year-old dies three days after Covid diagnosis: ‘Even while it was happening, it didn’t seem real’

The family of a Tennessee seven-year-old is speaking out following the child’s death less than 72 hours after she tested positive for Covid.“She was just a happy, healthy, normal, beautiful soul,” Jennifer Graviss told Good Morning America of her daughter, Adalyn. “She was just so sweet, an amazing kid.”The Knoxville child only began feeling unwell on February 4, the family says – but the virus took her quickly.“It was right around the nine o’clock hour when we noticed her speech was all but gone, though she was still responding to us,” the child’s father, Adam Graviss, said. “By 10 o’clock,...
RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

Pet-Friendly Houseplants That Are Safe For Cats And Dogs

Animals are curious creatures. They sniff, paw at and dig their way through life ― and this may be especially true when you add new plants to your home. But instead of panicking each time you see Mr. Whiskers chomping on your kangaroo fern, know there are plenty of ways for both your furry and green family members to coexist in carefree, non-toxic unison.
PETS
Pantagraph

Watch now: Streator dog rescue goes viral

The dramatic rescue of a golden retriever from a sinkhole in Streator reached a big social media audience this week. Video posted online by Streator Animal Control on Feb. 12 shows a dog named Macy being lifted out of the sinkhole by members of the Streator Fire Department. In a subsequent post, animal control said another dog, Wrigley, was responsible for raising the alarm after finding Macy in the sinkhole. Macy was said to be doing well and resting after her ordeal, which left her muddy but unharmed.
STREATOR, IL

