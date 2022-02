Click here to read the full article. A brawl involving Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s men basketball coach Greg Gard on Sunday could have legal ramifications. The incident began during the postgame handshake after the Badgers defeated the Wolverines, 77-63, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. After an ordinary set of handshakes with Michigan coaches and staff, Gard encountered Howard, whom he stopped and then exchanged words. The two men started to argue. As their disagreement escalated, Howard appeared to grab Gard’s sweater. Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft then tried to intervene and Howard swung or slapped...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO