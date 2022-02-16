ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Digital Infrastructure Inc. Announces $9 Million of Funding to Further Support Development of DIMO Network & App Ecosystem

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Digital Infrastructure Inc., a company focused on building the DIMO network, has raised a funding round led by CoinFund, Variant Fund, Slow Ventures, Table Management (Bill Ackman), Wonder Ventures, Streamr, Stratos Technologies, Lattice, and angels including Rick Wagoner (fmr. CEO of GM), Mark Joseph (CEO, Mobitas Advisors), Trevor McFederies (CEO, Brud),...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Dexalot Raises $7 million in funding to build the trading infrastructure on Avalanche

Dexalot receives $7 million to build trading infrastructures. The protocol aims to create a decentralized order book exchange based on Avalanche that allows users to trade any asset with cheap costs, no slippage, and quick price discovery. The order book keeps track of how many tokens are being solicited or bid at a given price point. It tries to fill in the gaps in Avalanche DEXs, which are currently exclusively AMM-based.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Press

Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces $45 Million Investment to Support Advancement of the Company's Bacteriophage Development

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell Armata common stock and warrants to Innoviva Strategic Opportunities LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVA) (collectively, "Innoviva"), Armata's largest shareholder. The gross proceeds to the Company from the transaction are expected to be $45 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ackman
Marshall News Messenger

East Texas Council of Governments funds digital tool for business developers

The East Texas Council of Governments recently began funding the incorporation of a free-to-use software that can help businesses, real estate developers and site selectors find the best local properties for their needs. ETCOG officials are helping cities pay for access to ZoomProspector, an online program that can cut down...
MARSHALL, TX
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
CHARITIES
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy