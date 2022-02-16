ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addverb Technologies Expands State-of-the-Art Warehouse Robotics Solutions to Americas Following $132 Million Series B Funding

Robotics Startup Sets Its Sights On Creating Fully Automated Warehouses to Meet Growing Global Supply Chain Demand. Addverb Technologies (Addverb), a leading automation solutions provider for warehouses and factories, announces its expansion into North and South America. The announcement comes on the heels of $132 million in funding from Reliance Industries....

pymnts

TruKKer Secures $96M in Series B Funding Round

TruKKer, a Saudi Arabia-headquartered digital freight network, raised $96 million in a mix of debt and equity Series B financing, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) press release. The company plans to use the capital to expand in existing markets in the Middle East and Central Asia and launch new...
BOSTON, MA
pymnts.com

HealthTech Firm Reliance Health Closes on $40M in Series B Funding

Reliance Health, the Nigeria- and Texas-based digital healthcare provider, has completed a $40M Series B funding round, the company announced on its blog Monday (Feb. 7). This new cash will be used to hire staff, accelerate the HealthTech’s expansion into emerging markets and create products to complement its proprietary technology, facilities and partnerships, the 7-year-old company said.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

After $132 million investment, global robotics company plants Americas flag in Frisco

A global company with more than $100 million in funding has chosen Frisco for its push with the Americas. Addverb Technologies, which has its headquarters in India, expanded into North America and South America with North Texas acting as the hub for the organization’s push into this part of the world, according to a statement and Luke Lee, marketing head of Americas.
FRISCO, TX
The Press

Swoogo Secures $20 Million Series B Growth Investment Led By Bain Capital To Expand Enterprise Event Management Platform Offering

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoogo, a fast-growing event management software company, today announced a $20 million growth investment led by Bain Capital. The new funding will accelerate Swoogo's rapid expansion into a full-scale enterprise platform for event management, as well as solidify its competitive offering in the hybrid and virtual event space.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

InsurTech Firm Vitesse Closes on $26M in Series B Funding

Vitesse, the United Kingdom-based FinTech, secured $26 million in Series B funding, the company announced Thursday (Feb. 10). This latest round will enable the global payment, liquidity and treasury management platform to connect with the growing digitization of the insurance sector across Europe and in the United States, the company said.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

OpenNode Completes $20 Million Series A Funding

As part of its plans, the firm is also looking to stretch its tentacles beyond Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Bitcoin payment provider OpenNode has announced the completion of an oversubscribed series A funding of $20 million. The round was led by Kingsway Capital with further investments from Twitter, Tim Draper, and Avon Ventures, a subsidiary of Fidelity Investments.
MARKETS
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices. “We build software that helps our customers...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Increff Raises $12 Million In Series B Funding Round Led by TVS Capital Funds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Increff has raised $12 million in Series B funding round led by TVS Capital Funds. Other notable investors were Premji Invest and Binny Bansal’s 021 Capital. Existing six angel investors also participated in the round. Funds will be utilized to set up offices and strengthen the local teams in the US and the European region. Furthermore, the capital raised will be invested to add visionary products and services to Increff’s portfolio for supply chain optimization.
MARKETS
Bisnow

Real Estate Crowdfunder Raises $118M In Series B Funding

Real estate crowdfunding platform Groundfloor raised a $118M, Series B funding round, its second round of funding since it was founded in 2013. Israeli real estate company Medipower provided $5.8M in equity, while $7.2M was provided by over 3,600 individuals through separate startup investment platform SeedInvest, TechCrunch reported. Going forward, Medipower announced it would invest $100M in the first year and $220M in year two. Medipower Chairman Yair Goldfinger will join the Groundfloor board, the company stated in a release. Groundfloor, which is based in Atlanta, had previously raised $5M in its Series A round.
REAL ESTATE
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
CHARITIES
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

