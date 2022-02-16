ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Avoid the risks of having multiple buy now, pay later loans

By JACKIE VELING of NerdWallet
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJzuu_0eG08RqY00
FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Buy now, pay later” loans typically offer a simple, zero-interest payment structure that can make keeping up with installments easy and affordable for some borrowers. But unlike other types of financing, such as credit cards, these plans aren’t currently reported to the major credit bureaus. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

“Buy now, pay later” promises simple payment plans that can make financing your next purchase easy and affordable.

These plans typically divide your total purchase into four equal installments with zero interest. The first installment is due at checkout, and the remaining three are due every two weeks until the loan is paid in full.

But even a simple payment plan can turn complicated when you’re juggling three or four of them at a time — a problem unique to buy now, pay later, which unlike other forms of financing, doesn’t look at similar existing debts when extending an offer.

KNOW THE RISKS OF MULTIPLE BUY NOW, PAY LATER LOANS

While certain debts like credit cards and traditional loans are reported to the three major credit bureaus, buy now, pay later loans typically aren’t, so lenders don’t know how many loans you have outstanding and can’t assess your ability to afford more.

This will likely change in the coming months as TransUnion, Equifax and Experian work to increase the visibility of buy now, pay later on credit reports to better track the loans across lenders, while still protecting the credit scores of consumers who may be taking out multiple loans in a short period of time and successfully paying them off.

For now, borrowers can continue taking on debt from multiple buy now, pay later providers. And though plans may be advertised as no-cost, the consequences of falling behind are anything but, says Marisabel Torres, director of California policy for the Center for Responsible Lending, a nonprofit research and policy organization.

“There needs to be more transparency,” she says. “It’s not just, ‘zero financing, zero fees.’ If you miss a payment, you will incur fees. You will incur some type of penalty.”

While many buy now, pay later providers charge late fees, which can dig borrowers further into debt, others send defaulted loans to collections, jeopardizing borrowers’ credit scores.

There are also consequences on the other side of the transaction. Even if a buy now, pay later provider doesn’t penalize you for falling behind, your bank might if you overdraw an account tied to the loan, like a debit card.

“Could you be triggering nonsufficient fund fees or overdraft fees? Could you be kicked out of the banking system? Those are very real consequences that are tied to not being able to keep up with a loan payment,” Torres says.

ESTABLISH A BUDGET FOR BUY NOW, PAY LATER PAYMENTS

For borrowers who take multiple buy now, pay later loans, the most important thing to do is plan your spending ahead of time, says Jordan Nietzel, a certified financial planner based in Columbia, Missouri.

If you don’t already follow a monthly budget, start by reviewing your income and expenses over the past three months to identify how much money is coming in and going out.

Assuming there’s a surplus of income you want to spend on buy now, pay later purchases, set a total dollar limit for what you can commit to monthly payments, instead of evaluating loan offers individually.

Nietzel says looking at buy now, pay later loans as a whole is particularly important since the small installments make the debt seem more manageable than it is.

“We tend to think, ‘Well, no big deal, I can definitely make this $10-a-month payment,’” he says. “You don’t realize that if you do that several times, those payments stack onto each other.”

RESIST THE TEMPTATION TO OVERSPEND

Budgeting can also help address one of the top concerns about buy now, pay later: the ease of overspending at checkout.

Since buy now, pay later plans automatically divide your purchase, it’s easy to lose sight of what you originally planned to spend. For example, a $100 purchase becomes $25 with a pay-in-four plan. For some shoppers, this could mean filling their carts with more items.

Paul Paradis, president of Sezzle, a buy now, pay later provider that partners with Target and other retailers, says his company has little to gain from encouraging customers to overextend themselves.

“Since we don’t charge interest, and we make the vast majority of our revenue from our merchant fees, we actually lose out if we encourage overspending,” he says. “Unlike credit cards that make money when people don’t pay on time, we lose money when people don’t pay us back on time.”

However, Nietzel and Torres note that the willingness of major retailers to pay merchant fees in the first place likely means consumers are spending more.

If buy now, pay later plans tempt you to overspend on a regular basis, you’re better off ditching them.

“It may seem like it’s easier for your cash flow to stomach, but over the long haul you’re paying the same amount,” Nietzel says. “So if it’s causing you to buy more than you would’ve otherwise, that’s when it really becomes a problem.”

_____________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Jackie Veling is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: jveling@nerdwallet.com.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

CFPB’s Probe of Buy Now, Pay Later: What’s the Risk to Consumers?

Due to the pandemic-fueled shift toward online and mobile app shopping, the “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) market has experienced sharp growth. BNPL is a type of short-term financing that allows consumers to make purchases and pay off the balance in small installments, often interest-free. In 2021, consumers...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Washington Post

Buy Now, Pay Later? You Might Regret It.

The all-too-easy buy-now-pay-later options appearing everywhere you spend your money online are likely to get a boost from rising interest rates this year. Zero-percent interest on smaller payments will look even more tempting for shoppers already wary of the 16% average interest rate assessed on credit-card balances. But buyers better...
BUSINESS
Refinery29

Paying For It: How Worried Should We Be About The Rise Of Buy Now, Pay Later?

The cost of living is rising. Inflation is at its highest rate for 30 years. And it’s hurting young women, who face historically high housing and living costs. Enter: buy now, pay later (BNPL) – a phenomenon that allows young people to buy things they can’t afford. Thirty-nine percent of R29 readers say they have used a buy now, pay later service. Is this a radical initiative to help young people manage their money and buy what they want (as providers argue) or a way of getting young people into debt by spending frivolously? Refinery29 investigates. In our series Paying For It, this week we will be hearing from the women who use BNPL services.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Bureaus#Personal Loan#Credit Score#Credit Limit#Transunion#Equifax And Experian
Reuters

Britain cracks down on 'buy now pay later' firms

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it had told four 'buy now pay later' firms (BNPL) to change their contracts after identifying "potential harms" to consumers. BNPL firms, which are unregulated, typically offer on-the-spot interest-free short-term loans that spread payments for retail goods like clothing.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Buy Now, Pay Later Goes Full Circle With Re-Focus on In-store Transactions

Catching on first in eCommerce, buy now, pay later (BNPL) is working its way into physical stores as shoppers venture out more and seek affordable ways to pay when they do. With a few years of BNPL experience and data to work with, players in the sector are recognizing the retail benefit installments represent, be it higher sales or increased loyalty.
RETAIL
protocol.com

Klarna sees the future of 'buy now, pay later' in the cards

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: Klarna aims to swipe more market share, the battle over Sarah Bloom Raskin, and results from the Crypto Bowl. Russia’s on the brink of getting cut off from the world financial system, and Kremlin functionaries are fighting over whether to allow crypto. It’s a reassuring indicator that even authoritarian governments can be indecisive and bureaucratic. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is edging ever closer to a semblance of a strategy for regulating digital assets. No wonder we’ve seen a flurry of announcements promising self-regulation. In other news, Halsey Minor’s back and he’s got an NFT to sell you.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Benzinga

Apple, Peloton, Amazon, Bitcoin — The Cogs In Affirm's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Lending Machine

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) mentioned certain key drivers of its growth in the company’s second-quarter earnings call. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL): Affirm said its Canadian business more than tripled in size due to new partnerships including with the Tim Cook-led Apple. That partnership was launched in the fall to brisk consumer demand, as per Michael Linford, Affirm’s chief financial officer.
MARKETS
Fortune

Meet a millennial who is turning 40, starting yet another new career and has $47,000 in debt. ‘I’ve worked very hard and it didn’t pay off. It feels very unfair.’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Charles Bryant is turning 40 next month, but in some ways, his career path feels like he’s just graduating high school again. And he’s nowhere near where he expected to be at this point in his life.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Expanded child tax credit complicates filing season

This tax season, taxpayers who care for children are navigating a fundamental change in the Child Tax Credit (CTC) as they file their returns. For some, it could mean a surprise change in their refund size, or other potential complications, highlighting the downsides of administering family programs in the already remarkably complex federal tax system.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Insider Q&A: Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America

NEW YORK (AP) — As CEO of Bank of America since 2010, Brian Moynihan has been largely credited with rebuilding the bank after the Great Recession and financial crisis. Moynihan points to the continued strength of consumer spending despite four-decade-high inflation and worries about the economy and the pandemic. Spending on the bank’s credit and debit cards in January was up 17% from a year earlier. That’s despite January typically being a slower month after the frenzy of the holiday shopping season.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

767K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy