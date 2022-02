Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Calling all parents of hard-core gamers — use this President’s Day to your advantage by treating your teenagers to some much-needed tools for an impressive gaming set-up. From a trusted monitor to sturdy gaming headphones, no stone can go unturned when making a teenager’s gaming area. Now, while your teen may spend their money on a new game, you can head down the practical route and treat them to a bestselling gaming mouse...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO