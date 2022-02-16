ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amerlux Lights the Way Into Automated Comfort with DCI’s O3 Sensor

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Integrate Light, HVAC and Security With One Simple Room Controller. Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, announced that it now offers Delta Controls’ (DCI) all-encompassing room controller, which allows occupants to take greater care of their work—by creating a room that automatically takes care of them. The...

aithority.com

The Verge

Elgato’s Key Light Mini might be one of the easiest ways to look better on camera

If you want to appear your best during a video call, or in any kind of video appearance, investing in a key light is a smart move (in addition to getting a good webcam, of course). And there’s a new, versatile option available starting today from Elgato called the Key Light Mini. Priced at $99.99, it’s a portable, rechargeable option that can be mounted magnetically to any surface, or attached via its 1/4-inch tripod mount to a camera’s hot shoe mount adapter, or onto a tripod (one isn’t included, though).
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

iOS 15.4 makes Shortcut automations way less annoying to use

Apple’s upcoming iOS 15.4 software update appears to have quietly added a massive quality of life change for its Shortcuts app: the ability to disable the incredibly annoying notifications for personal automations that users have set up on their devices, as spotted by Fjorden developer Florian Bürger on Twitter.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Automating insect monitoring using unsupervised near-infrared sensors

Insect monitoring is critical to improve our understanding and ability to preserve and restore biodiversity, sustainably produce crops, and reduce vectors of human and livestock disease. Conventional monitoring methods of trapping and identification are time consuming and thus expensive. Automation would significantly improve the state of the art. Here, we present a network of distributed wireless sensors that moves the field towards automation by recording backscattered near-infrared modulation signatures from insects. The instrument is a compact sensor based on dual-wavelength infrared light emitting diodes and is capable of unsupervised, autonomous long-term insect monitoring over weather and seasons. The sensor records the backscattered light at kHz pace from each insect transiting the measurement volume. Insect observations are automatically extracted and transmitted with environmental metadata over cellular connection to a cloud-based database. The recorded features include wing beat harmonics, melanisation and flight direction. To validate the sensor's capabilities, we tested the correlation between daily insect counts from an oil seed rape field measured with six yellow water traps and six sensors during a 4-week period. A comparison of the methods found a Spearman's rank correlation coefficient of 0.61 and a p-value"‰="‰0.0065, with the sensors recording approximately 19 times more insect observations and demonstrating a larger temporal dynamic than conventional yellow water trap monitoring.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

Marina Begins to Boil After Tesla Model X Falls Into a Marina

New technological breakthroughs often feel like magic at first. With the advent of EVs or the attempts to create autonomous driving, this concept should be pretty familiar for anyone paying attention to the car world. However, this Tesla Model X falling into a marina in Spain might be a little too on the nose. Once the Tesla Model X was submerged, the water above began to boil and steam like some sort of cartoon witch’s brew.
CARS

