Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Index Broke Losing Streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF trades at just 16x forward earnings. Investors also get lower volatility, a 3% yield, and double-digit forward EPS growth. As we progress more through 2022, I am becoming more and more confident that value stocks will be the safer place to be and earn investors the highest returns. The reason is that the market appears to be emphasizing company fundamentals and, specifically, profitability and valuation levels. ETFs bloated with many holdings for the sake of diversification are underperforming, while more focused funds with the right mix are doing well. This observation led me to research the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD). Despite its lower diversification, I find most of its 27 constituents to be in good financial shape and trading at attractive prices. Its 3% dividend yield, low volatility level, and double-digit dividend and EPS growth estimates are all bonuses, and I am excited to walk you through this straightforward ETF and explain my buy rating in more detail.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO