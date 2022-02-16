ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Index Broke Losing Streak

dailyforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in its recent trading at the intraday levels to achieve gains in its last sessions by 1.22%. It then gained about 422.67 points and settled at the end of its trading at the level of 34,988.85, to break the index by closing a series of...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Down 4%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Dow Jones Today?

Short-term swings are quite common for the market, including the occasional huge move. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, analysts still anticipate overall earnings growth this year. For truly long-term investors, you're typically better served by being in the market rather than out of it. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) may be...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones rise as Meta snaps losing streak

The stock market has a strong day as all major averages concluded in positive territory. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +2% led the way, followed by the S&P 500 (SP500) +1.4% and Dow Jones (DJI) +0.8%, with a price drop in Amgen weighing a bit on the Dow. All 11 S&P sectors...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices jump 9.7% in January, further evidence of red-hot inflation

Wholesale prices accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.7% in January from the year-ago period, slightly below the 12-year high of 9.8% notched in November and December. But in an unexpected turn, prices rose 1% in January on a monthly basis – well above the revised gain of 0.4% in December.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Producer Price Index#Consumer Price Index#Moving Average#The Wall Street Journal#Fed#The New York Fed
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The stock and bond markets have been roiled recently, and the public’s trust in the current administration’s handling of the economy was damaged by a remarkable surge in inflation. Prices of many household items are sharply increasing, and the price of fuel oil is soaring. The rise in consumer prices has been particularly surprising because, […]
BUSINESS
Money

Here's Where Inflation Is Worst in America

Consumers are facing the biggest price increases since the early 1980s — and inflation is much higher than the national rate in certain parts of the country. How high? In one area (Tampa Bay), inflation is running at nearly 10%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices soared 7.5%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Surged in January by 1%, Double Expectations

Wholesale inflation rose 1% in January, twice as much as forecast as producers saw the prices they pay showing no sign of a slowdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. Economists had expected an increase of 0.5% for the month. On a yearly basis, prices rose 9.7%, the...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF: What A Bargain

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF trades at just 16x forward earnings. Investors also get lower volatility, a 3% yield, and double-digit forward EPS growth. As we progress more through 2022, I am becoming more and more confident that value stocks will be the safer place to be and earn investors the highest returns. The reason is that the market appears to be emphasizing company fundamentals and, specifically, profitability and valuation levels. ETFs bloated with many holdings for the sake of diversification are underperforming, while more focused funds with the right mix are doing well. This observation led me to research the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD). Despite its lower diversification, I find most of its 27 constituents to be in good financial shape and trading at attractive prices. Its 3% dividend yield, low volatility level, and double-digit dividend and EPS growth estimates are all bonuses, and I am excited to walk you through this straightforward ETF and explain my buy rating in more detail.
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Dow rises 422 points, snaps losing streak as Russia tensions ease

Feb. 15 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted gains for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as markets reacted to news that tensions between Russia and Ukraine may be cooling. The blue-chip Dow rose 422.67 points, or 1.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.58%, and...
STOCKS
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Dow Jones, S&P 500 slip as Russia/Ukraine tensions escalate

Mounting tensions between Ukraine and Russia, along with continuing concerns about interest rates, left traders cautious on Monday, with stocks generally mired in negative territory. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closed flat and was the best performing index. The S&P (SP500) finished -0.3% and Dow (DJI) -0.5%. "Market volatility continues," market watcher...
STOCKS
Axios

There are hardly any houses left to buy

Housing is probably going to keep getting more and more expensive, despite the Fed's efforts to cool the market. The big picture: The supply of houses for sale plunged to record lows in recent months — and even if you can win the bidding war for one of them, the cost of a mortgage is on the rise.
BUSINESS
North Platte Telegraph

3 Ravaged Dow Jones Stocks Ready To Bounce Back Big Time

If you like buying stocks while they're on sale, there's certainly no shortage of these names right now. That's true even if you limit your portfolio to the bluest of the market's blue chips. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now down more than 6% from January's high and is back to where it was trading around the middle of last year. That's a distinct lack of progress caused by the fact that many the Dow's constituents are deep in the red for the timeframe in question.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy