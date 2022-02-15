ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County COVID positivity rate lowest since December

By Sam Montero
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJ4NF_0eG07vjv00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – COVID numbers are dropping across Sedgwick County.

The numbers have steadily been going down for about a week and a half. Monday, the health department counted 110 cases in 24 hours. Tuesday, it dropped to 58 cases.

The 14-day positivity rate is down to 9.8 %, which is the lowest since Dec. 27, 2021. Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the surge in cases a few weeks ago gave many people protection against the virus.

“I think we are finally heading in the right direction. There are a lot of people that have natural immunity through Covid When we were having thousands and thousands of cases each week,” Byrne said.

Another Wichita company gets Atlas rocket contract

Byrne said the vaccination and booster rates continue to be stagnant. The county is pushing for more people to get the shot.

According to Byrne, hospitals are also seeing a drop in patients coming in with coronavirus-related issues. Despite this, she said too many covid patients are taking up beds.

“The closer we get to that five you know that positivity rate of 5%, the closer we are to getting back to whatever our normality you know is going to be,” added Byrne.

Byrne added that demand for vaccines is not as high as the health department would like.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Mask mandates begin to lift as cases drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As COVID-19 cases continue to come down, some mask mandates are being lifted. As of 5 o’clock Friday afternoon, masks are no longer required in state buildings per the direction of Governor Laura Kelly. Sedgwick County took similar action earlier in the week. As of Tuesday masks are no longer required […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedgwick County, KS
Coronavirus
Sedgwick County, KS
Vaccines
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Sedgwick County, KS
Health
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Wichita, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Coronavirus
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Wichita, KS
Vaccines
KSN News

President approves disaster assistance for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas will get federal assistance to help with damage done by devastating wildfires in December. On Friday, President Joe Biden approved Governor Laura Kelly’s federal disaster request. The wildfires on Dec. 15, 2021, were driven by high winds gusting between 60 and 100 mph. The fires damaged buildings, crops, pastureland, bridges, roads, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

‘Freedom Convoy’ to move across Kansas, stop in Salina

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The “Freedom Convoy” that took Canada by storm will soon be driving across Kansas, making stops in Salina, Junction City and Topeka. According to the Facebook group, Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy, the truckers will leave a truck stop on March 3 in Aurora, Colorado, before taking I-70 across Kansas, stopping […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Ksnw#Sedgwick County Health#Atlas#Ksn Tv
KSN News

KDHE: 81 COVID hospitalizations, but cases drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has dropped again. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 1,482 positive test results in Kansas. That is the lowest increase since Nov. 1, 2021. There are a couple of things to keep in mind about the lower […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Lawmakers and teachers discuss controversial “Transparency Bills”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Transparency, or going too far? A bill up for debate in Topeka would require teachers to post all their lesson plans and activities online so parents can see them. This is just one of many bills some say would increase parent participation in their child’s education. Republican State Senator and the […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSN News

Kansas crews putting out vehicle fire discover body in trunk

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters northwest of Kansas City, Kansas, who were called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car’s trunk. Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County Zoo plus snow equals cuteness overload

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While children are eager to get outside and play in the snow, some zoo animals are already getting their chance. The Sedgwick County Zoo is closed to visitors Thursday because of the weather, but workers are still on duty, taking care of the animals. They shared pictures of some of the […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Delivery app drivers and the dangers of icy roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With school canceled, many people stayed inside on Thursday. But that meant food delivery drivers were out and about, braving the icy roads to take food to their doorsteps. Drivers explained that they look at days like this as an opportunity to bring home some cash. “A friend of mine just […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Standoff in McPherson County leads to arrest

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in rural Mcpherson County early Sunday morning has led to an arrest. Justin St. John was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal threat. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to an ongoing domestic situation in the 1000 block of […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Dickinson County K-9 bites wanted man

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — It took a helicopter, a drone, and eventually a K-9’s bite to get a wanted man into custody in Dickinson County late Thursday night. Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis said 47-year-old Scott Lambert Leister of Chapman was wanted in three counties — Geary, Saline, and Dickinson — and the alleged crimes […]
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy