Will the bill finally come due for the Washington Commanders defensive line in 2022? In the salary cap era, it is difficult to keep paying four number one draft picks at one position group. As rookie deals come to an end, changes have to be made. That is, changes have to be made if the players have lived up to their draft status. For the Commanders, this has been the case, and that is a double-edged sword.

NFL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO