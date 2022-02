Nvidia’s bid to buy Arm has all but failed. As the company has announced in a public statement, it is terminating the previously planned transaction that would have it acquire chip behemoth Arm from SoftBank, whose chip designs power virtually all of the best smartphones and other mobile devices out there. The businesses are citing “significant regulatory challenges” that prevent them from further pursuing the deal. Instead, Arm is looking to prepare for a public offering as its CEO steps down.

