ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Broken Wings review – loved-up Middle Eastern musical fails to take flight

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0JdX_0eG07Jdf00
Silly in love … Ayesha Patel and Lucca Chadwick-Patel in Broken Wings.

This new musical is about love – of woman and of country. It’s adapted from Kahlil Gibran’s biographical novel, which the Lebanese writer wrote some time before his hugely popular 1923 work, The Prophet. Set in Beirut, it’s the story of a man who, having immigrated to the US, returns home and falls madly in love; 18 years old in love; “I saw the angels of heaven through the eyes of women” in love; very young, very naive, ever so slightly silly in love.

Written by and starring Nadim Naaman, Broken Wings received a semi-staged performance at the Haymarket theatre in 2018. Director Bronagh Lagan then toured the show and now it returns to London, with some of the original cast and a rotating stage. Perhaps intended to inject dynamism into a fairly static production, the rotating feature actually has a strangely stultifying effect (the cast spend a lot of time lining up in rows) and looks a little tired.

Naaman’s score, co-composed with Dana Al Fardan, is best when it’s unabashedly romantic and there’s a particularly handsome swell to the young love song, Here in This Garden. But there’s not a huge amount of variety to the music and surprisingly little of the unique sounds or rhythms of the Middle East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW6fu_0eG07Jdf00
‘Striking singing’ … Noah Sinigaglia as Selma in Broken Wings. Photograph: Danny Kaan

Lagan’s directing and Naaman’s book overplay an already overstated story, which features an evil bishop, saintly mothers (when will this trope end?) and a literally angelic baby. In one scene, we’re shown the bishop describing an evil plan we’ve been told about, in detail, only minutes before. Scenes are often played out and then needlessly summarised by the older Gibran (Naaman) who hovers on the edges of his life story, repeating what does not need to be repeated.

It’s a shame because there are some delicate reflections on love and striking singing. Noah Sinigaglia has a sharp purity to her voice as love interest Selma and Soophia Foroughi has an alto voice that could blow down houses. If only she had a juicier role to play than a worshipped mother figure who never quite comes down to earth.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Long Walk review – inventive Laotian horror of ghosts and time travel

Following the critically acclaimed Dearest Sister, Laos’s first female director, Mattie Do, has crafted another enigmatic tale that sets itself apart from the usual horror fare, offering plenty of genre pleasures while retaining an arthouse aesthetic. In an impoverished Laotian village, an unnamed farmer (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) leads a near-hermit-like existence. His daily rituals involve scavenging for metal scraps, which he sells for little money. His reticent demeanour, however, betrays none of his discontent.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The Cunning Little Vixen review – colourful staging takes Janáček’s opera to the dark side

Storms blew away last week’s planned premiere of English National Opera’s new version of Janáček’s 1924 hymn to the cycles of the living world. The opening was quickly rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, but it was a useful reminder that our coexistence in nature has a pitiless side, as well as the pantheistic charge that fires Janáček’s ecstatic score.
PERFORMING ARTS
NME

Apink – ‘Horn’ review: gorgeous, lovesick daydreams take flight

In the two years since ‘Look’, many things have changed for Apink, not the least being Na-eun’s decision to leave Play M Entertainment (now IST Entertainment). Yet, the girl group seem just as comfortable as they’ve always been on their comeback album, curiously named ‘Horn’. But it’s actually an apt metaphor for their return as six – much like the cornucopia of ancient Greece and Rome (cornu meaning horn and copia meaning abundance in Latin), this 11-track collection overflows with copious amounts of aphrodisiacal daydreams, lovelorn nightmares and everything else in between.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kahlil Gibran
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broken Wings#Biographical Novel#Performing#Musical Theater#Lebanese#Selma
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
NME

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda reveals cause of death and calls him “the centre of our world”

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda has revealed the 31-year-old’s cause of death after he passed away this weekend (February 20). News of the influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV’s death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

157K+
Followers
53K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy