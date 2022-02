Following a national search, Sue Anderson has been named regional president of SSM Health Wisconsin, effective March 1. Anderson is a collaborative and experienced health care leader with a track record of achieving operational excellence and sustained growth. Most recently, she served as executive vice president for Virginia Mason Health System and president of Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. Prior to that, she served as chief financial officer and chief information officer for the health system.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO