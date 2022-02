Politics and sports have a lot in common, so let’s imagine redistricting like it was football. Imagine the Broncos and the Patriots are in the playoffs. A lucky field goal means that the Patriots are starting the third quarter three points ahead. Which makes it strange when they have an announcement: the fact that they are winning means they have been imbued with football-controlling powers. Going forward, their end zone will be 10 yards closer, and their opponent’s end zone will be 10 yards farther away. The Patriots will only need five yards for a first down, and everyone else will need 15. When they’re told that this will make it difficult for anyone to beat them in the future, they’ll shrug and say, “We’re in control now.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO