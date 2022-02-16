Nick Cannon pines for ex Mariah Carey in new song despite expecting baby with someone else

Nick Cannon has revealed his true feelings for ex-wife Mariah Carey as he pines for her in new song Alone, despite currently expecting his eighth child with another woman.

The former couple were married between 2008 and 2014 and share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

In a press release for his new tune, the host of The Masked Singer US says it is “as raw as it gets” and opens the song with a sample from his ex’s 1990 hit Love Takes Time.

He then shares the lyrics: “First off, Imma say I ain’t got nothin’ but love for ya.

“Imma stay away, I ain’t tryin’ to f**k it up for ya / Imma keep my distance, stay in my lane / Cause I know you got a man, it’s a little too late,” he continues, acknowledging that she is presently happy and in a relationship with dancer, Brian Tanaka, which he claims he will respect,

Cannon announced via his YouTube show last month that he is set to become a dad again with model, Bre Tiesi.

He later apologised in a follow up episode as the news came less than two months after the death of his five-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with ex Alyssa Scott.

The tragic youngster died from a rare brain tumour.

In his apology, Cannon vowed to “do better in future,” which would make his decision to release a song about wanting his ex back given his current situation all the more puzzling.

The actor and musician is also dad to 13-month-old Powerful Queen and 4½-year-old Golden “Sagon”, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.