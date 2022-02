The Salina Public Library is promoting literacy among young children through a new initiative that encourages the reading of 1,000 books before youngsters head to school. The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a nationwide challenge for pre-K children and their parents/caregivers. The Salina Public Library kicked off its part of the program in January. The age range for children participating is birth through five.

