Technology

What makes a successful ecosystem partnership in the age of SaaS?

By Beata Wright
diginomica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe qualities that made a great technology channel partner in the past may not be what's needed to make them a great ecosystem partner in the age of SaaS. In the days of hard-coded, on-premise software deployments, systems integrators and value-added resellers installed the vendor's products and sold lots of their...

diginomica.com

Comments / 0

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When someone decides to become a shareholder or partner in your business, they are placing a high level of confidence and trust in what you and your organization are capable of. It’s an endorsement to be proud of. Still, the final agreement between you and a shareholder or partner should be beneficial for all parties involved.
When properly executing, these businesses are great opportunities. Don't you love getting the best of both worlds? Whether it's a five-star hotel for a two-star price or a treat with the perfect balance of sweet and salty, not having to give up one good thing in favor of another is always a win. For investors, software as a service (SaaS) companies are the best of both worlds. Investors can have both recurring revenue, like with real estate investments, and the growth promised by tech investments. It's no wonder that the SaaS industry is worth over $120 billion, and that SaaS companies are some of the fastest-growing companies in the world today.
Nnamdi Iregbulem is a tech nerd at heart. A self-taught programmer who started building computers as a teenager, his interests in mathematics, economics and statistics eventually took him from investment banking at JPMorgan to Stanford’s graduate school. Now, he’s a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. When not investing...
A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
Chart 2: The stocks of less profitable companies fell far more than the stocks of more profitable companies. Of the 100 SaaS stocks in the index, the stocks of the less profitable 50 companies fell by 29% year over year, compared to a drop of only 10% for the more profitable 50. The message: investors want profits now.
Thinking of changing careers? Lots of people hesitate to make the jump for various reasons. For instance, if you have been in a particular career for a while, you may have fears about starting from scratch in another or may doubt your ability to learn new skills at an advanced age.
Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
