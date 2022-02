TORONTO — Go figure. Two days after losing to the NHL’s worst team in overtime, the Blues beat one of its best. And they did it with one hand tied behind their back. Or one 18-goal scorer. With Vladimir Tarasenko out of the lineup because of an unspecified injury, the Blues improved to 2-0-1 on this trip with a 6-3 victory over Toronto.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO