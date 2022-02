Self-promotion on social media has become integral to brand building but your followers could easily move on if they’re not getting something back. Indeed, what can be perceived as straight up boasting can leave readers annoyed, envious, angry, and insecure. The desire to share success is human but the approach is best when gentle and altruistic. It is not just about advancing you. It’s also about advancing others. The dissemination of personal successes should lead to positive information being incorporated into someone else’s journey.

