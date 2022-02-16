The Best and Worst States for Retirees in 2022

If retirement was all about money, everyone would retire to Mississippi, the least expensive state. If it was all about taxes, we'd all retire to Alaska, the most taxpayer-friendly state.

But retirement isn’t just about money or taxes. Hawaii and California have the longest life expectancy, while Mississippi has among the lowest. New York has the most museums and theaters and Massachusetts has the lowest rate of property crime.

That’s according to a new ranking of all 50 states for retirement by WalletHub.

If you plan to move somewhere else to retire, you should consider the various factors that will affect your life, from finances and weather to family and friends, health care and crime.

“While retiring to a warm, sunny climate has a lot of appeals, being an 8-hour car ride or even plane flight from close family members can be difficult emotionally, financially, and socially for retirees,” says JoEllen Pederson, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University in Virginia.

Aging in place, instead of moving to a new community, can be beneficial both financially and socially, Pederson says. Aging in place also allows retirees to keep the friendship connections they have developed in their home community.

“Where to settle is a big life decision and hard to undo,” says Rui Yao, a professor and director of graduate studies in the personal financial planning program at the University of Missouri. “One common mistake is to overweigh one or two positives and overlook the whole picture.”

To rank all 50 states for retirees, WalletHub compared them across three key dimensions:

Affordability —includes adjusted cost of living, taxes, (taxation on retirement income, property and purchases, estate tax, plus tax breaks for seniors), cost of in-home health care and adult day care and share of people over 65 who could not afford to see a doctor.

—includes adjusted cost of living, taxes, (taxation on retirement income, property and purchases, estate tax, plus tax breaks for seniors), cost of in-home health care and adult day care and share of people over 65 who could not afford to see a doctor. Quality of life —this includes a broad range of factors such as weather, air and water quality, beaches and shorelines, access to scenic byways, golf courses, museums, theaters, crime rates, food insecurity, volunteer activities and the number of people over 65 at risk of isolation, who are working, in poverty and other factors.

—this includes a broad range of factors such as weather, air and water quality, beaches and shorelines, access to scenic byways, golf courses, museums, theaters, crime rates, food insecurity, volunteer activities and the number of people over 65 at risk of isolation, who are working, in poverty and other factors. Health care—this includes the number of doctors, dentists and nurses per capita, quality and number of hospitals, well-being index, life expectancy, and share of population over 65 who are physically active, obese, in good health, or with poor mental health.

Based on WalletHub’s research, here are the best states to retire, followed by the worst.

The Best States to Retire

1. Florida

Affordability rank: 4

Quality of life rank: 5

Health care rank: 27

Florida has the highest population of people over 65, but is one of the states with the lowest percentage of workers over 65. It is among the states with the most theaters per capita.

2. Virginia

Affordability rank: 9

Quality of life rank: 7

Health care rank: 13

3. Colorado

Affordability rank: 11

Quality of life rank: 21

Health care rank: 4

Despite its overall ranking, Colorado is one of the five worst states for property crime rates, and also has a low percentage of population over 65.

4. Delaware

Affordability rank: 6

Quality of life rank: 35

Health care rank: 15

Delaware is one of WalletHub's best states for taxes, and has a high population of people over 65.

5. Minnesota

Affordability rank: 36

Quality of life rank: 3

Health care rank: 1

Minnesota is among the five states with the highest life expectancy, as well as theaters per capita.

6. North Dakota

Affordability rank: 25

Quality of life rank: 16

Health care rank: 16

7. Montana

Affordability rank: 14

Quality of life rank: 18

Health care rank: 31

9. (tie) Arizona

Affordability rank: 15

Quality of life rank: 32

Health care rank: 24

9. (tie) New Hampshire

Affordability rank: 34

Quality of life rank: 2

Health care rank: 8

12. South Carolina

Affordability rank: 3

Quality of life rank: 38

Health care rank: 35

13. Wyoming

Affordability rank: 18

Quality of life rank: 13

Health care rank: 37

14. South Dakota

Affordability rank: 22

Quality of life rank: 33

Health care rank: 11

Of all 50 states, South Dakota has the highest percentage of workers aged 65 and older.

15. Wisconsin

Affordability rank: 32

Quality of life rank: 10

Health care rank: 17

16. California

Affordability rank: 30

Quality of life rank: 24

Health care rank: 12

California ranks among the states with the highest adjusted cost of living, but also among those with the longest life expectancy and most museums and theaters per capita.

The Worst States to Retire

50. New Jersey

Affordability rank: 49

Quality of life rank: 34

Health care rank: 28

On the upside, New Jersey has low property crime rates.

49. Mississippi

Affordability rank: 12

Quality of life rank: 50

Health care rank: 49

Mississippi has the lowest adjusted cost of living of all 50 states, but is near the bottom for life expectancy.

48. New York

Affordability rank: 50

Quality of life rank: 12

Health care rank: 7

New York is one of the five most expensive states and is ranked poorly by WalletHub for taxes. It does, however, rank third for life expectancy behind Hawaii and California and is No. 1 for the number of theaters and museums per capita.

47. Kentucky

Affordability rank: 26

Quality of life rank: 42

Health care rank: 47

46. Oklahoma

Affordability rank: 21

Quality of life rank: 44

Health care rank: 44

45. Illinois

Affordability rank: 47

Quality of life rank: 23

Health care rank: 21

Illinois has WalletHub's worst taxpayer ranking.

44. Rhode Island

Affordability rank: 40

Quality of life rank: 39

Health care rank: 19

43. Arkansas

Affordability rank: 16

Quality of life rank: 48

Health care rank: 43

Arkansas enjoys a low cost of living, but ranks among the states with the fewest museums and theaters, as well as the states with the lowest life expectancy.

42. West Virginia

Affordability rank: 17

Quality of life rank: 43

Health care rank: 45

West Virginians have the lowest life expectancy of all the states.

41. Louisiana

Affordability rank: 7

Quality of life rank: 47

Health care rank: 46

40. Washington

Affordability rank: 46

Quality of life rank: 8

Health care rank: 23

39. Tennessee

Affordability rank: 2

Quality of life rank: 48

Health care rank: 48

38. Oregon

Affordability rank: 43

Quality of life rank: 17

Health care rank: 18

37. Alaska

Affordability rank: 38

Quality of life rank: 36

Health care rank: 10

Alaska ranks among the five states with the highest adjusted cost of living.

See how other states ranked, and the methodology for this study at WalletHub.